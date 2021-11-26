Google Nest WiFi router 2 pack now $90 off, lowest price ever

If you're schooling or working from home, you'll need a fast and stable wireless connection. This Google Nest WiFi deal will blanket every corner of your home with reliable connectivity for less.

Currently, Walmart has the Google WiFi (2-pack) on sale $179 Usually, this mesh WiFi router system retails for $269, so that's $70 off. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this top-rated Wi-Fi system.

Easy to set up and use, the Google Nest WiFi is the best mesh router system we've reviewed. It blankets up to 3,800 square feet with fast and reliable wireless performance. At $90 off, it's at its lowest price yet.



Google Nest WiFi is the best mesh WiFi system to buy.

It features 2.0GHz and 5.0GHz dual-band technology and delivers Wi-Fi speeds of up to 2000 Mbps.

The Nest WiFi system is this deal features a Nest WiFi Router base unit and one Nest WiFi Point extender. The routers' minimalist design complements any decor and the system itself supports up to 32 extensions.

Sister-site Tom's Guide reviewed the Google Nest router system and loved its easy setup and Google Assistant with music support. They gave it a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice Award for its overall good performance.

Google Nest WiFi mesh routers are small enough to be tucked away on a shelf or windowsill. This router and extension 2 pack blankets up to 3800 square feet with reliable WiFi connectivity.

Each router has a 4.3-inch diameter, is 3.6 inches tall and has shotgun-cooling holes at its base.

Like other smart routers, the Nest WiFi router system is the center of your connected devices. Its Point Extension pushes your WiFi signal throughout the home while Google Assistant responds to voice commands and plays audio.

In a nutshell, the extension is an all-in-one mesh extender and a Google Home Mini smart speaker. And at $90 off, it's a solid choice.