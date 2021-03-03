Google Chrome flaw is being exploited in the wild — Update Chrome immediately!

Google Chrome is the most popular browser on the planet, which naturally also makes it the biggest target for would-be hackers.
A new zero-day flaw in Chrome was discovered last month by Alison Huffman of Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research. The flaw is being exploited in the wild according to the Chrome team, but beyond its identification as an "Object lifecycle issue in audio," no additional details have been shared (via The Hacker News).
- Best Chromebook in 2021
- Google Docs review
- Google revamps Chrome user profiles to make PC sharing easier — here is what's new
The latest Chrome 89.0.4389.72 update fortunately includes a patch for this vulnerability. This is partly why Google is not releasing any additional details regarding the vulnerability, to avoid anyone else exploiting the flaw before users have updated. So to ensure that you are safe you simply need to verify that Chrome is up-to-date.
How to update Google Chrome
- Click on the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner of Chrome. (a.k.a, the overflow or more options menu)
- Select Settings
- Click on About Chrome in the menu on the left-side of the page
- Chrome will automatically check for the most current version, if you need to update a Relaunch button will appear to the right
- Click Relaunch and that's it, your browser is up-to-date and secure