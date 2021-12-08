God of War PC requirements and features: These are the best gaming laptops for GoW

God of War for PC is fast approaching, launching on January 14, 2022, and we just got the scoop on the PC requirements as well as what new features you'll get to experience.

Here's everything we know about the PC requirements, features and which gaming laptops we think are best for God of War on PC.

God of War PC requirements, features, gaming laptops

(Image credit: Sony)

As you can see above, Sony has broken the God of War PC specs down into tiers. Let's go over each of them and our recommendations for each laptop.

For Minimum, which requires a GTX 960 GPU or higher, you can choose from any of the best cheap gaming laptops around and you'll be perfectly fine. For the Recommended specs, which requires at least a GTX 1060, we recommend something like the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE ($1,399).

If you're trying to go for High or Performance stats, which requires a GTX 1070 or a RTX 2070, respectively, then go with the Asus TUF Dash F15 (RTX 3070) ($1,449) or the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro ($1,529), respectively.

Finally, if you're about that Ultra life, prepare to spend, because you'll need an RTX 3080 equivalent. That means, you should probably get something like the Alienware X17, which runs for a whopping $3,679.

As far as the features you'll get in the God of War PC version, we're looking at native 4K with an unlocked framerate, high-resolution shadows, better reflections, Ground Truth Ambient Occlusion (GTAO) and Screen Space Directional Occlusion (SSDO). There's also support for Nvidia DLSS and Reflex, which means the game will run and look smoother. The game will also support DualSense and DS4.

God of War for PC is stacked. Hopefully, you'll have the proper equipment to handle it.