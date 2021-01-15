Get Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds Pro for $149.99, lowest price ever

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are among our favorite wireless earbuds. Right now, these excellent, just released buds can be yours for dollars off their regular price.

Currently, you can get the Galaxy Buds Pro for just $149.99 with eligible audio device trade-in. These earbuds retail for $200, so you're saving $50. The Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus will net you the highest discount. However, Samsung will give you at least $30 for any other brand of wireless or wired headphones.

The Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung's best wireless earbuds yet. They feature active noise-cancellation (ANC), IPX7 water-resistance, and studio sound quality.

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review, we praised their compact, comfortable design, audio quality, and strong ANC. We also loved their pain-free paring and gave the Galaxy Buds Pro a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

During real-world testing, the Galaxy Buds Pro's ANC made conversations on the street fade away with music playing at 60% volume. We could still hear the rumble of a train ahead which is on par with today's other buds. Switching to Ambient Sound let in more of our surroundings including ongoing traffic.

Design-wise, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a mashup of the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus. They look like a more worldly version of the original Galaxy Buds. Weighing 0.2 ounces and measuring 0.8 x 0.8 x 0.8 inches, the Galaxy Buds Pro are on a par with the AirPods Pro earbuds (0.2 ounces, 0.8 x 0.8 x 0.7 inches) and Galaxy Buds Live (0.2 ounces,1.1 x 0.6 x 0.6 inches). They're lighter and smaller the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (0.3 ounces, 1.5 x 1 x 1.1 inches).

As for sound, the Galaxy Buds Pro packs an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter. Over the Galaxy Buds Live, they have a noticeably more defined sound profile. Listening to Jasmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox's “On It”, alongside the harmonizing vocals, we could clearly hear the bass and background instruments.

More than for just listening to music, the Galaxy Buds Pro are great for watching movies, taking calls, and working out. If comfort, sound, and versatility are priority to you, the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are a solid choice.

Samsung's trade-in offer might not last long, so we recommend you take advantage of it while you can.