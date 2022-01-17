Get almost £800 off this awesome RTX 3080 gaming laptop: Daily Deals

Not much can make the Lenovo Legion 7 with RTX 3080 any better than it actually is, except one thing: a massive £778 discount!

It's Blue Monday — at least that's what hundreds of companies want you to think, using some pseudo-research to determine this is the saddest day of the year, to run sales that are supposed to cheer you up.

My thoughts are clear on this farce, but at least it does give us some good deals including an additional saving on Horizon Forbidden West, Sony WF-1000 XM4s for less than £170 and a huge saving on a 1TB PS5 SSD from WD.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Lenovo Legion 7: was £2,549 now £1,771 @ Lenovo with code QUID22

Packed to the gills with power, courtesy of the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 SSD, the Legion 7i is a beast! Plus, for immersive portable gaming, that 15.6-inch 1080p display up top has a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Used - very good condition): was £250 now £162 @ Amazon

Now nearly £100 off, the Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000XM4 are at an incredible price. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we rate them 5 out of 5 stars for their excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation and tons of useful features. To get this offer, select the used - very good option.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £56.85 @ Shopto

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £13 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

WD Black SN850 (1TB + Heatsink): was £257 now £149 @ Amazon

This SSD works with PS5 and comes with the required heatsink — all in a low price. Follow our PS5 SSD installation guide and beef up your storage nicely!

Blue Yeti USB Microphone: was £119 now £83 @ Amazon

The Blue Yeti is our favorite USB microphone. It's perfect for Twitch streamers, YouTube creators, musicians, and everyone in between.

OnePlus Nord + two bumper cases: was £469 now £234 @ OnePlus

This half-price Nord is already impressive in and of itself — a 5G-ready smartphone with a 48MP camera setup, beasty 4115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T, a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, and 128GB storage.

