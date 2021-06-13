Forza Horizon 5 revealed at Xbox E3 and launches this fall

Forza Horizon 5 has been revealed at Microsoft + Bethesda's E3 2021 event and is set to launch on November 9th. Playground Games' latest entry in the franchise takes the player across Mexico, featuring the largest open world the series has ever seen.

As always, Forza Horizon is at the forefront of graphical fidelity in Xbox's game library, and this new one is no different. Players will weave their way around jungles, speed, speed through jungles, and cruise into accurately recreated Mexican cities.

Similar to other entries in the series, players will engage in plenty of unique mini-games (including one called pinata pop) and race through diverse environments with and against their friends. A new feature called Event Labs will allow players to make their own game modes and gameplay experiences.

Story developing.