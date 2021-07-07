Epic deal! Acer Chromebook Spin 713 with Core i3 and 2K display falls to lowest ever price

We are big fans of the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 — awarding it our highly coveted Editor’s Choice stamp for its impressive performance, gorgeous 13.5-inch display, ultra-versatility, and exceptional battery life.

What makes it better? A deep price cut! Right now, the Intel Core i3 version is down to its lowest price ever after a $200 discount at Best Buy .

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 deal

Grab the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 for $200 off while you can. This sleek premium Chromebook is stuffed with an Intel Core i3-10110U processor, 4GB of RAM, a 64GB SSD, and a gorgeous 2K display.

There’s a whole lot more to love about the Spin 713 than just the performance and specs.

The form factor is premium in design and construction, the touchscreen display is vivid and responsive, and in our own testing, the battery lasts 11 hours and 54 minutes on a single charge. That is crazy good for this price!

And all of this is crammed into a slim, svelte chassis — measuring in at 11.8 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches and weighing a mere 3 pounds — complete with enough I/O for working on the go or plugging into a home setup.

Whether you’re a college student looking for a productivity machine or a professional in need of something cheap but effective, this is a great deal to snap up.