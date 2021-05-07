Ditch the AirPods! Jabra Elite 65t earbuds now £69 off

Jabra is known for making some of the best wireless earbuds in the business, and the Elite 65t earbuds are a fine example of that. Tom’s Guide even called them a “true AirPod killer” in its review .

What makes them even better? A huge discount. Right now at Currys PC World, you can save £69 on a pair and pick them up for just £49.99 .

The Elite 65t earbuds sport an impressive spec list for this price point, including powerful 5.1mm drivers, a four-microphone system for effective call quality, a great companion app with customizable EQ, and a durable IP55 rating.

With deep functionality and stylish design, the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds possess 5.1mm drivers that produce a stronger bass response than the MSRP suggests, along with detailed highs to hear strings and synths clearly.

Pair these buds with the Jabra Sound+ app and things start to get really interesting. This extends functionality on multiple levels, from personalized sound via built-in EQ and multiple presets to the HearThrough feature for ambient listening. The app works with iOS and Android devices, and still receives firmware updates.

Plus, with a 5-hour battery life, the earbuds stand up to the industry average. It surpasses the AirPods at 4.5 hours, and all of this is crammed into small, lightweight, water resistant buds for ultimate reliability.

If you have been looking for a good pair of true wireless earbuds but don’t want to pay AirPod prices, this is a great option.