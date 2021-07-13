Dell XPS 15 with 11th Gen Intel CPU sees $250 discount in huge sitewide sale

Dell's Black Friday in July laptop deals continue this week with jaw-dropping discounts. For a limited time, save big on the excellent Dell XPS 15 — our Editor's Choice 15-inch laptop.

From now until July 22, you can get the Core i9-charged Dell XPS 15 for $2,049. This high-performance machine would usually set you back $2,299, so that's $250 in savings. It's a great price for a laptop for this configuration which you normally see on today's best gaming laptops.

Dell XPS 15 deal

Dell XPS 15 w/ 11th Gen Core i9 CPU: was $2,299 now $2,049 @ Dell

Dell's Black Friday in July sale takes $250 off the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 15. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1200) display, 2.5-GHz Core i9-11900H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM an RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

The Dell XPS 15 in this deal is one of the best laptops for video editors, photographers, graphics artists, and gamers.

It packs a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1200) display and a 2.5-GHz Core i9-11900H 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory does the graphics handling. Rounding out its specs are a speedy 1TB SSD, Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, Bluetooth 5.1 and a huge 86WHr battery.

In our Dell XPS 15 review, we loved its attractive, premium chassis, and bright, vivid display. We were also floored by the XPS 15's great overall and graphics performance so we gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating and our highly esteemed Editor's Choice award. The review unit we tested had an Intel Core i7 CPU and juggled just about every task we bombarded it with. We expect the laptop in this deal to surpass it with fast and seamless multitasking performance.

Design-wise, the new Dell XPS 15 is made of CNC machined aluminum and carbon fiber which makes it lightweight yet durable. Moreover, the XPS 15 has one of the best 720p webcams you'll find on a premium laptop which makes it great for Zoom meetings.

Port-wise, the Dell XPS 15 affords you a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port and two Thunderbolt 4 ports — all with DisplayPort and Power Delivery. There's also a full SD card reader and 3.5mm headphone/mic combo on board.

With a weight of 4.5 pounds, and measuring 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches, the XPS 15 is on par with competitors like the 15-inch HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches).

This Dell XPS 15 deal ends July 22, while supplies last.