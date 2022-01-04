Dead Space Remake: Everything we know so far

Fans have begged and begged for the Dead Space franchise to come back to life, and EA has finally decided to listen (only because there’s a boat-load of money to be had), but regardless, the Dead Space Remake is real.

There hasn’t been a lot revealed about the Dead Space Remake, but we have at least one trailer so far and a potential release date as well as some story and gameplay details. Are you ready to head back to the USG Ishimura?

Here’s everything we know about the Dead Space Remake.

We don’t have a definitive release date for the Dead Space Remake, but according to the developer Motive Studios, the game is expected to launch in late 2022. That’s not very far away considering all we’ve seen is a teaser trailer.

The original Dead Space launched October 13, 2008, so the developers might release it on its 14-year anniversary for the sake of the branding. October is just at the start of Q4, so it lines up. The Dead Space Remake is slated to launch for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Dead Space Remake story

As far as we know, the Dead Space Remake will retain the same story as the original, but that doesn’t mean that the developers can’t spruce up a few things, right? Let’s be honest, Dead Space’s story could be as cheesy as a Resident Evil game. It wouldn’t hurt to edit some dialogue here and there.

We do know that Gunner Wright will be reprising his role as Isaac Clarke, which means that the dialogue will be redone and can potentially be improved. We’ll likely find out more about the story changes in 2022.

Dead Space Remake gameplay

The biggest change in the Dead Space Remake will more than likely be the gameplay, as the developers have stated that the game will feature redesigned assets, character models, and environments.

Motive Studios also plans on taking advantage of the SSDs in the Xbox Series X and PS5 by eliminating loading screens and executing the story as an “uninterrupted sequence shot.” Additionally, the developers stated that content that was removed from the original game may be added to this version.

My biggest pet peeve about the original Dead Space was that the color palette was limited to dark browns, and that’s pretty much it. I hope the art design gets revamped to remove the homogeneous design found through most of the levels.

Also, it would be nice if the developers reworked the upgrade system, it felt way too exhausting to level up weapons. There were even empty slots on upgrade nodes, which was too frustrating.

Motive Studios, responsible for developing Star Wars: Squadrons, will once again be using the Frostbite engine, which is infamous for its complexity.

Dead Space Remake PC requirements

According to games journalist Jeff Grubb (GamesBeat) , the success of the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes may have been instrumental to EA going forward with the Dead Space Remake. With that in mind, we’ll take a look at some of the PC requirements for Resident Evil 2, since we don’t know anything about how Dead Space Remake is intended to run.

Resident Evil 2 only requires you to have at least an Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-6300 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260x GPU. That’s really not that intense, and some of the best cheap gaming laptops easily crush that. Assuming that Motive Studios don’t go above and beyond, you might not have anything to worry about. However, this game is designed with next-gen consoles in mind.

Outlook

You’d typically never catch me playing a horror game, but games like Resident Evil, The Evil Within or Dead Space give you a way to defend yourself, so I could always kill the horror before it gets to me. Plus, this genre was the perfect swap-and-play games for my sibling and I growing up.

I’m thoroughly excited to play the Dead Space Remake with my sibling, especially since we just finished the first one this year -- my eyes will be scrutinizing those changes.