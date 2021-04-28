Cyberpunk 2077 patch fixes even more problems: Here is what's in Hotfix 1.22

If you've been waiting to play Cyberpunk 2077 once all the bugs are fixed (like myself), you better get comfortable waiting because CD Projekt just pushed out yet another update, dubbed Hotfix 1.22.

The hotfix managed to update the Arabic subtitles, which weren't properly aligned, and it fixes issues related to clipping in NPCs' clothes. Here's everything else included in the hotfix.

Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.22

There are a number of mission glitches that have been fixed as well as some optimization improvements on PC and console.

Overall, Cyberpunk 2077 is improving, but it might very well take the rest of the year before we see the game in respectable shape. I'd like to play the game on my PS5, but I know that won't even be possible until the second half of the year. So if you've been waiting like me, you might just have to hold off a bit longer.

Here's the full list of updates for Hotfix 1.22:

Quests & Open World

The Metro: Memorial Park dataterm should now properly count towards the Frequent Flyer achievement.

Fixed glitches in Johnny's appearance occurring after buying the Nomad car from Lana.

Fixed an issue in Gig: Until Death Do Us Part where it was not possible to use the elevator.

Fixed an issue in Epistrophy where the player could get trapped in the garage if they didn't follow the drone and ran into the control room instead.

Added a retrofix for the issue we fixed in 1.21, where Takemura could get stuck in Japantown Docks in Down on the Street - for players who already experienced it before update 1.21 and continued playing until 1.22, Takemura will now teleport to Wakako's parlor.

Fixed an issue preventing the player from opening the phone in the apartment at the beginning of New Dawn Fades.

Fixed an issue where the player could become unable to use weapons and consumables after interacting with a maintenance panel in Riders on the Storm.

Visual

Fixed various issues related to clipping in NPCs' clothes.

UI

Fixed an issue where subtitles were not properly aligned in the Arabic language version.

Stability and performance

Various memory management improvements (reducing the number of crashes), and other optimizations.

Improved GPU performance of skinning and cloth rendering.

Console-specific

GPU and ESRAM optimizations and improvements on Xbox One.

Memory management improvements on PlayStation 5.

Stadia-specific