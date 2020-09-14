Cyberpunk 2077 could go gold soon — the first Platinum trophy has been unlocked

While Cyberpunk 2077 is slated for a November 19 release, it appears the game is completable from start to finish if a recent Tweet from CD Projekt Red QA lead Łukasz Babiel is any indication.

Babiel unveiled a Platinum trophy for Cyberpunk 2077, indicating that the game is close to going gold.

Is Cyberpunk 2077 going gold soon?

Beyond revealing that Cyberpunk 2077 has one Gold, 17 Silver and 26 Bronze trophies, the tweet suggests the game is close to being done.

It's also possible that the developers are using the PS5 dev kit to test whether trophies activate when you unlock them. But at the very least, all of the parts are there, so it's possible all CD Projekt RED has left is some polishing.

CD Projekt Red also has to work on getting Cyberpunk 2077 ready for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which is technically slated for 2021. Hopefully, with the progress the team is making, those versions will be out sooner rather than later.

Stay tuned for the official "gone gold" announcement that should happen soon enough.