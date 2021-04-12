Cheap gaming laptop deal: Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for $820

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i is one of the best cheap gaming laptops for the money. And for a limited time, this solid performing gaming PC is even more affordable.

Walmart currently has the Lenovo Gaming 3i with 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU on sale for $819.99. That's $150 off the notebook's normal price of $970 and one of the best gaming laptop deals you can get right now.

The IdeaPad Gaming 3i this deal has a 15.6-inch 1080p display and 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics. For your storage needs, the gaming laptop houses a 1TB HDD and a secondary 256GB SSD.

In our Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i review, it impressed us with its strong performance and graphics. We also liked decent battery life and gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out 5 stars.

During real-world testing, the laptop's Intel Core i7-10750H CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM juggled 40 Google Chrome tabs and five YouTube videos without a hitch. In our lab's Geekbench 4.3 overall performance test, the IdeaPad Gaming 3i scored 20,911. This beats the budget gaming laptop average (16,756) and the Dell G5 15 (16,722).

For a modestly priced gaming laptop, the IdeaPad Gaming 3i provides decent battery life. It went the distance of 5 hours and 40 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. That's longer than the 5:17 budget gaming laptop average, the HP Gaming Pavilion 15 (5:26) and Acer Nitro 5 (4:22).

With a weight of 4.8 pounds and a 14.1 x 9.8 x 1-inch frame, the IdeaPad Gaming 3i is more portable than its 15-inch laptop competitors. It's lighter The HP Gaming Pavilion 15-dk0046nr (5 pounds, 14.2 x 10.1 x 0.9 inches), Dell G5 15 SE (2019) (5.6 pounds, 14.3 x 10.8 x 1 inches), and Acer Nitro 5 (4.9 pounds, 14.3 x 10 x 1 inches).

If you're looking for a cheap gaming laptop with strong performance and decent battery, the IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a solid buy. Lenovo gaming laptop deals generally sell out fast, so we recommend you jump on it while you still can.