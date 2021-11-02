Call of Duty Vanguard PC requirements: Here are the recommended specs

Call of Duty: Vanguard is launching on November 5, and to make sure your gaming laptop or PC is ready for its campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies performance, Activision has officially released the PC requirements for the latest entry to the Call of Duty franchise.



Seeing as Vanguard is running on the same engine as the one introduced in Modern Warfare (2019) and in Warzone, veterans of previous Call of Duty games may not need an upgrade in hardware specs. What gamers will need is at least 36GB of storage at launch for Multiplayer and Zombies, and up to 61GB with the single-player campaign included. To play in "Ultra 4K", however, Activision claims you will need up to 64GB.

Call of Duty: Vanguard PC Requirements

According to Activision's PC specs, there are four tiers of requirements; including minimum, recommended, competitive and ultra 4K.



The minimum requirements for Call of Duty: Vanguard include an Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 GPU, at least 8GB of RAM and 2GB of video memory.



As for the recommended requirements, this includes an Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 GPU, 12GB of Ram and 4GB of video memory. Interestingly, these PC requirements are lower when compared to Battlefield 2042's minimum and recommended specs.



For those looking for peak performance during competitive gameplay, the competitive PC requirements include an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT GPU, 16GB of RAM and 8GB of video memory.



Finally, to crank up those graphics settings to max, the 4k Ultra requirements include an Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU, 16GB of RAM and 10GB of video memory.



Activision also states the minimum operating system needed is Windows 10 64-bit, but recommends Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit with the latest updates for all other requirements.



Call of Duty: Vanguard will also be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S and is also available to pre-order today in three different editions. The standard edition is priced at $59.99 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, or $69.99 for a cross-gen bundle that includes access to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game. The Ultimate edition will set you back $99.99, and includes a Battle Pass bundle and extra perks.



If you think your gaming laptop needs an update but you don't want to put a dent in your wallet, check out our list of the best cheap gaming laptops.