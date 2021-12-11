Best weekend deals: Save $700 on MacBook Pro and more

If you're on the hunt for great bargains on holiday gift ideas, our weekend deals roundup affords you the best of both. We're tracking the best weekend deals from several retailers to help you save on laptops, tablets, monitors, wearable gadgets and more.

Currently, Best Buy's 72-Hour Flash Sale offers massive discounts on a range of products in every category.

One standout weekend deal is the 512GB model MacBook Pro for $1,099. Traditionally priced at $1,799, this Editor's Choice notebook is now $700 off — its biggest discount yet. It packs a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

This is one of the best MacBook deals you can get this weekend.

Meanwhile, Dell's weekend-only sale lets you score limited quantity deals at incredible prices. As part of the sale, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is now $341 ($232 off). Additionally, you can save up to 47% on Dell productivity and gaming monitors right now.

These are just a few examples of our favorite pick ups. From personal computers to wearables, here are the best weekend deals you can shop now.

The best weekend deals and sales

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (512GB): was $1,799 now $1,099 @ Best Buy Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (512GB): was $1,799 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's 72 Hour Flash sale knocks $700 off the 512GB Model 2020 MacBook Pro — its biggest discount yet! This power-user-friendly laptop has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. This is one of the best MacBook deals we've seen all year.

Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 Laptop: was $749 now $549 @ Best Buy Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 Laptop: was $749 now $549 @ Best Buy

Now $200 off, the Lenovo Yoga 6 is one of the best convertible laptops around. This particular machine packs a 13.3-inch 1920 x 1080 touch screen, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated graphics and a 256GB SSD. It's the perfect laptop for seamless streaming, editing, and light gaming.

Best Buy Weekend Deals: 72-Hour Flash Sale @ Best Buy Best Buy Weekend Deals: 72-Hour Flash Sale @ Best Buy

Best Buy's 72 Hour Flash sale offers holiday deals on the industry's best tech. For a limited time save big on laptops, tablets, TVs, wearables, and more. Best Buy's sale ends December 12.

Dell Weekend Deals: Days of Deals 2021 @ Dell Dell Weekend Deals: Days of Deals 2021 @ Dell

Dell's Days of Deals 2021 offers big savings on laptops, monitors and more. These limited quantity deals tend to sell out fast so don't hesitate too long. Dell's sale ends December 13.

Lenovo Weekend Deals: save up to 70% @ Lenovo Lenovo Weekend Deals: save up to 70% @ Lenovo

Lenovo is celebrating the holidays with the best end-of-year discounts on its inventory. This weekend, take advantage of limited time deals on Lenovo laptops, tablets, monitors and peripherals. Use coupon, "MERRYSAVINGS" for extra saving on orders of $500 or more.

Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet: was $269 now $89 @ Lenovo via eBay Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet: was $269 now $89 @ Lenovo via eBay

Now $235 off at Lenovo eBay, the Lenovo 10e Chrome is the perfect learning tablet for K-2 students. It features a 2MP front-facing camera for video collaboration and a 5MP rear camera. As for specs, the 10e Chrome has a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 touch screen with 400 nits of brightness, a 2.8-GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8183 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage.

HP Weekend Deals: up to $169 off monitors @ HP HP Weekend Deals: up to $169 off monitors @ HP

This weekend, save up to $169 on the best monitors for productivity and gaming. Whether you want a monitor for your laptop or a dual monitor bundle, don't miss HP incredible savings.

Nintendo Switch Bundle: $299 @ Walmart Nintendo Switch Bundle: $299 @ Walmart

If you're looking for a PS5 or Xbox alternative, the Nintendo Switch is one of the best gaming consoles to buy. It features a 1080p display, 32GB of storage and Bluetooth audio support. The Switch's versatile lets you in TV mode, tabletop mode or take it to go in handheld mode. This bundle includes: a Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue & Neon Red Joy-Cons, a 12-Month membership of Nintendo Switch Online (valued at $20) and a Nintendo Switch carrying case.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $70 on the AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support.