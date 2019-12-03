Best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals of 2019

Black Friday? That's so yesterday! Now, it's all about the Cyber Monday and the onslaught of deals. The rush of Cyber Monday deals has arrived, and Cyber Monday Chromebook deals are flooding the gates.

Sure, Chrome OS is basically an operating system stripped down to everything but Chrome, but as a result, Chromebooks are incredibly inexpensive. And there's something to be said about the reliable security and long battery life found in Chromebooks, which make great budget laptops.

Chromebooks also have access to the Chrome Web Store, which offers some useful plugins, as well as the Google Play Store, which gives you access to a plethora of Android apps.

This is the time of year to snag the best Chromebooks for a great price. Chromebooks are great for kids, teens and even adults who just need something affordable and simple. To help you save some money, we're compiling the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals you can get right now.

Asus Chromebook C425: was $449 now $279 @ Walmart

This deal gets you a modern Chromebook at a very low price. Asus' Chromebook C425 flaunts an edge-to-edge 1080p display and packs a generous 128GB of storage.

Lenovo 100e Chromebook: was $219 now $99

Good luck finding a cheaper laptop than this Lenovo 100e Chromebook, which is just $89 this Cyber Monday. This is a great deal if you need a laptop for your kid or to run basic tasks.

Lenovo Chromebook S33: was $299 now $169 @ Walmart

This Chromebook features a 14-inch display, 2.1 GHz MediaTek MT8173C CPU, 4GB of RAM, a 32GB hard drive. With a fast start up and up to 10 hours of battery life, this compact laptop is quick and reliable.

Google Pixel Slate (Core i5): was $999 now $622

Google's first attempt at a tablet, the Pixel Slate has an elegant design, a sharp screen and a comfortable keyboard (sold separately). It also lasts 10 hours on a charge.

Lenovo Chromebook C330: was $279 now $179 @ Best Buy

This is one of the least expensive 2-in-1 laptops you can buy this holiday season. Originally $279, Best Buy is slicing another $100 off this 11.6-inch budget Chromebook.

Acer Chromebook Spin 11: was $299 now $179 @ Walmart

As the name suggests, the Acer Spin is a convertible, which means it can transform from a traditional laptop to a tablet. In addition to its 11.6-inch screen, this Chromebook packs a Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

Acer Chromebook 14: was $299 now $229

This is a 50% discount on a laptop that already sold for well under $500. For $149 you get an aluminum chassis and a 14-inch display, along with battery life rated at 12 hours.



View Deal

Asus Chromebook C423NA: was $269 now $239 @ Walmart

The Asus C423NA is a stylish Chromebook with an edge-to-edge touch display. It also packs a Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC.

Acer Chromebook 314: was $372 now $191 @ Amazon

With its 15.6 HD display, up to 2.4 GHz AMD Dual-Core A4-9120C CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, the Chromebook 314 is perfect for your day to day computing. Get it now from Amazon for just $191.

Acer Chromebook R11: was $299 now $268 @ Amazon

The Acer Chromebook R11 offers versatility and an estimated 10 hour battery life, making it ideal for school, work or play. This Celeron-powered convertible has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Dell Chromebook 11 3000: was $355 now $249 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. And the specs are solid for the price, including a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 11.6-inch HD display.

HP x360 2-in-1 Chromebook: was $649 now $425 @ Amazon

This flexible 2-in-1 Chromebook is now $250 off at Best Buy. The laptop packs pretty powerful specs for a Chromebook at this price on Cyber Monday. Those include a Core i3 CPU and 8GB of RAM.

Acer Chromebook 715: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

Acer's handsome Chromebook 715 is on sale for $299 at Walmart. The laptop has a 14-inch, 1080p touchscreen, Intel Core i3 processor and a 128GB eMMC drive. It's great for web surfing, social media and light productivity.

View Deal

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2: was $599 now $417 @ Amazon

This 2-in-1 has an Intel Core m3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD, as well as two cameras. You can draw on it with the included pen for when it's in tablet mode.

Samsung Chromebook 3: was $299 now $142 @ Amazon

There are several versions of the Samsung Chromebook 3, but this is one of the fastest. If you want to have many tabs open, or run Android games, you'll want to carry this laptop's Celeron N3060 CPU, with its 4GB of RAM. It weighs only 2.5 pounds.

HP Chromebook 14: was $279 now $179

In our HP Chromebook 14 review, we actually gave the laptop 2 out of 5 stars, not recommending it for its dull display, below-average battery life, middling performance and poor speakers. We suggest avoiding this deal.