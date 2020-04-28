Beats Powerbeats 4 hits new price low in wireless earphones deal

Beats Powerbeats 4 wireless earphones feature a neckband design and up to 15 hours of battery life. They're a great alternative to true wireless earbuds like the Powerbeats Pro and now, even more affordable.

For a limited time, you can get the Powerbeats 4 Wireless Earphones for $118.97 from Verizon. Normally priced at $149.99, that's $31 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these earphones. You must add the Powerbeats 4 and two Verizon Cable Strap (6-Pack) accessories to your cart to get this deal.

Verizon has the Powerbeats 4 available in three colors – black, white, and red.

It's one of the best headphone deals you can get today.

With their signature ear hook design and sweat resistance, Beats Powerbeats 4 are one of the best headphones for working out. They feature 12mm drivers, Apple's H1 chip, dual beamforming microphones, and convenient on-ear controls.

Sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Powerbeats 4 and liked their highly secure fit, great sound, and call quality. Although they thought the wire design is impractical, they gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

In terms of design, the Beats Powerbeats 4 are basically the Powerbeats Pro with a rounded silicone wire running between them. When it comes to sound quality, the Powerbeats 4 retains the same audio profile as the Powerbeats Pro.

The Powerbeats 4 are a great choice for athletes and fitness fanatics who want a reliable fit and great sound.