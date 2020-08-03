Bayonetta 3: Release date, gameplay, leaks and more

After being announced at 2017’s Game Awards with a teaser trailer, Bayonetta 3 has managed to fly under the radar. Outside of Platinum confirming this year that Bayonetta 3 is still in development, the game has received no additional news since its reveal three years ago.

While we have seen leaks, which suggest the series will be quite different than previous entries, fans are seriously desperate to learn more about this highly-anticipated sequel. Regardless, here’s everything we know about Bayonetta 3, including its release date, gameplay, rumors, leaks and whether or not it has been cancelled.

Bayonetta 3 has not been given an official release date, but considering it was announced three years ago, we could be graced with some additional news soon. However, it’s best to keep expectations a bit lower, as PlatinumGames could possibly be far earlier in development than anticipated.

This is because the company has been working on many projects since Bayonetta 3 was announced. PlatinumGames is working with Square Enix on Babylon’s Fall and is also going to self-publish a mysterious new title directed by Hideki Kamiya called Project G.G. Furthermore, Astral Chain was released in 2019 and likely consumed considerable development time. When it does launch, Bayonetta 3 will be released exclusively to the Nintendo Switch.

Bayonetta 3 gameplay

We haven’t been graced with official gameplay footage for Bayonetta 3, but it will likely play similarly to the rest of the series. Bayonetta has always been about utilizing a handful of complex moves to pull off insane combos and achieve high scores. Additionally, it’s often accompanied by incredibly stylish animations and a combat system revolving around the player’s swift reflexes.

We can also expect a handful of unique enemies and bosses that Bayonetta will have to face off against, hopefully all layered within memorable environments that best utilize the series’ themes.

Bayonetta 3 cancelled

While there hasn't been any news relating to Bayonetta 3 in nearly three years, hope isn’t completely lost. Bayonetta 3 has officially been confirmed to still be in development by Hideki Kamiya. “I want you guys to take any concerns you have and throw them out the window immediately, because we’re still hard at work on it and it hasn’t been cancelled by any means,” Kamiya said in an interview with Video Games Chronicle .

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Whether or not Hideki Kamiya is directing the game is currently unknown, but a Reddit user pointed out that he had tweeted in reply to someone saying that “one of the biggest assholes on the face of the planet is doing” Bayonetta 3. He’s likely referring to himself, as the tweet he responded to directly claimed Kamiya was such a person. However, it’s hard to say whether or not this was a joke. Even if it was serious, it's unclear whether Kamiya “doing” Bayonetta 3 is in reference to a directors position or some other lead role.

Bayonetta 3 leaks and rumors

We don’t know much about what Bayonetta 3 will actually look and play like, but there have been leaks that suggest a few things to look forward to. Most interesting is a rumor that states many of the game’s setpieces will take place in outer space and these areas will be presented at a much grander scale than seen in any previous Bayonetta.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This same leak also suggests that Bayonetta 3 intends to present far more “melancholic” themes and will be treating its protagonist differently, with her outfits being less ridiculous than before, and the amount of sexual content will be partially reduced. Furthermore, Bayonetta 3 could be using the same engine seen in NieR: Automata and it’s expected the game will look far better than Bayonetta 2.