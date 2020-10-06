Baldur's Gate 3: Unlock time and its bizarre storage requirements

Baldur's Gate 3 is launching at a specific time today, but before you go and download it, Larian Studios just updated the required storage space from 70GB to 150GB.

Baldur's Gate 3 launches at these times: 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm UK / 7pm CEST. Unfortunately, there's no pre-load available, but even if you are going to buy it, do you have enough space for it? Well, the 150GB listing space is a little deceptive.

Baldur's Gate 3's huge file size explained

install size is around 80gb, it doesn't take up 150. We like you having at least 150gb because that's just good for uOctober 2, 2020

Larian director of publishing Michael Douse stated on Twitter that the install size of Baldur's Gate 3 is actually around 80GB, but having 150GB free is "good for u." That's a weird explanation for needing to nearly double the storage requirement for your game.

If Larian is indicating that updates throughout Early Access will push the game upwards toward 150GB, then that's understandable. But why not just say that?

Here are the current updated requirements for Baldur's Gate 3 needed to run the game:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit

Windows 7 SP1 64-bit Processor: Intel i5-4690 / AMD FX 4350

Intel i5-4690 / AMD FX 4350 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 280X

Nvidia GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 280X DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 150 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel i7 4770k / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Intel i7 4770k / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX580

Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX580 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 150 GB available space