Back-to-school sale offers new Dell Inspiron 15 for $599

Back-to-school sales are ramping up and now is a great time to buy a laptop. Dell, for example, is currently slashing up to $350 off select laptops for students.

As part of the sale, you can get the new Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop for $599 via Dell coupon, "STUDENT50". Usually, this laptop sells for $859, so this deal saves you $259. It's the lowest price ever for the latest Inspiron 15 and one of the best laptop deals we've come across all month.

New Dell Inspiron 15 deal

Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop (2021): was $859 now $599 @ Dell

This excellent back-to-school deal from Dell takes $259 off the new Inspiron 15 laptop via Dell coupon, "STUDENT50". With its built-in lid sensor and high capacity 54WHr battery, the new Dell Inspiron 15 powers up fast and keeps up with the day. Specs-wise, it packs a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-11300H quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Dell's new Inspiron 15 is one of the best laptops you can buy right now. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-11300H quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this exact laptop, Dell's Inspiron laptops deliver solid performance for the price. And with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core CPU inside, the new Inspiron 15 is the perfect laptop for school and work and anything that requires heavy task-handling.

With its built-in lid sensor and high capacity 54WHr battery, the Inspiron 15 powers up fast and lasts long. What's more, Dell Mobile Connect lets you pair your phone with your laptop to access multiple devices at a time.

With a weight of 3.6 pounds and 14.0 x 0.71 x 9.0-inches, the Inspiron 15 is lighter than its 15-inch siblings. By comparison, it weighs less than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5-pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches) and Dell Precision 7000 (5.5 pounds, 14.17 x 9.53 x 1.08 inches). As for ports, the new Inspiron 15 laptop affords you two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C ports (DisplayPort and Power Delivery) and an HDMI port. There's also an SD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone/mic audio jack.

Overall, the new Dell Inspiron 15 is a capable all-around laptop that doesn't cost a fortune. Especially at this rock-bottom price.