Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 RTX 3080 gaming laptop returns to $1,899 deal price

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is one of the most powerful gaming laptops you can own. And for a limited time, you can upgrade your gameplay to an AMD Ryzen CPU, QHD display, and RTX 30 graphics for less.

Right now, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is back on sale for $1,899 at Best Buy. Typically, this gaming laptop would set you back $2,199, so that's $300 in savings. This is the ROG Zephyrus G15's lowest price ever and one of the RTX 30 gaming laptop deals of the season.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 w/ RTX 3080 GPU: was $2,199 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is currently slashing $300 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 RTX 3080 gaming laptop. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 review, we praise its sleek design, stunning display, strong CPU performance. Its battery lasted more than 8 hours during testing which is impressive for a gaming laptop. Besides Nvidia's powerful RTX 3080 GPU, the laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 2K Quad HD (2560 x 1440) display, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.

Asus manufacturers many of the best gaming notebooks out there and the ROG Zephyrus G15 is among the top tier. The laptop in this deal boasts a 15.6-inch 2K Quad HD (2560 x 1440) display, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's powerful RTX 3080 does all the heavy lifting for high end gaming.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 review, we praise its sleek design, stunning display, and strong CPU performance. Its battery lasted more than 8 hours during testing which is impressive for a gaming laptop. After rigorous testing, we gave the ROG Zephyrus G15 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

Our review unit has an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor with 32GB of RAM, which easily ripped through 40-plus Google Chrome tabs and several 1080p YouTube videos without a hitch. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par, delivering solid speed and multitasking.

With a weight of 4.3 pounds and 14 x 9.6 x 0.8 inches, the Zephyrus G15 is a fairly portable 15-inch laptop. It's lighter and thinner than the Lenovo Legion 7i (5.5 pounds / 14.2 x 10.2 x 0.8~0.9 inches), Acer Nitro 5 (5 pounds, 14.3 x 10 x 0.9 inches), and MSI GE76 Raider (8.8 pounds, 15.6 x 11.2 x 1 inches).

Overall, the ROG Zephyrus G15 is a solid choice if you're looking for a portable gaming powerhouse.

