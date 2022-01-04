Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and G15 2022 are powerfully equipped with AMD Ryzen 9-6900HS and Nvidia RTX 3080Ti

Asus has revealed its latest skews for the ROG Zephyrus G14 and G15 models, both featuring up to AMD Ryzen 9-6900HS and some of the most powerful mobile GPUs available. The G14 can be configured with an AMD Radeon RX 6800s 8GB GPU, while the G15 can have up to a Nvidia RTX 3080Ti GPU.

Similar to many of the laptops presented during CES 2022, Asus is raising the bar with ROG Zephyrus, continuing a line of gaming laptops that has solidified itself as some of our favorites here at Laptop Mag. The 2020 G14 in particular received a perfect score for its mindblowing performance and long-lasting battery life, giving the 2022 models quite the feat to live up to.

CES 2022: All of the latest news from the world’s biggest tech show

Check out the best 14-inch laptops right now

Best laptop deals in 2022

ROG Zephyrus G14 2022

The ROG Zephyrus G14 2022 is the latest version of Asus' highest quality gaming laptop model. We gave 2020's Zephyrus G14 a perfect score, commending its fantastic performance and what was, at the time, the longest-lasting battery life of any gaming laptop we'd ever tested.

Now, Asus has revealed the 2022 version of this laptop line, featuring up to the latest AMD Ryzen 9-6900HS processor and up to the AMD Radeon RX 6800S GPU. The GPU also features a Mux switch, which allows the user to disable the integrated GPU to enhance game performance. However, this will lessen battery life, so it's best used on a wired connection. It can also come with up to 32GB DDR5-4800 RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage space.

(Image credit: Asus)

The Zephyrus G14 2022 weighs 3.64 pounds and has a thickness as low as .73 inches. Its .19 inch bezels and 91% screen-to-body-ratio allow the laptop to keep the user focused on the display. Its touchpad is also 50% larger than the previous model.

The Zephyrus G14 2022 can also come with AniMe Matrix, which is a lavish addition to your laptop lid if you have the money to spend. It essentially turns the lid of the laptop into a customizable mini LED lightshow. This model can have 1,449 mini LEDs, which is 19% more than before. Users can also now engage with "virtual pet actions" and a new "minigame mode" to play three different games on the laptop's lid, as long as you have a mouse.

(Image credit: Asus)

The Zephyrus G14 2022 has two available 16:10 display options. The more expensive choice is the 14-inch QHD DCIP-3 IPS Nebula Display at 500nits with 3ms response time and Dolby Vision support. The second option is a 14-inch IPS FHD 144Hz 100% sRGB display at 400 nits with a 3ms response time.

It also features enhanced cooling through a new vapor chamber module, which is intended to dissipate heat more efficiently. The Zephyrus G14 2022 has a new iteration of the Arc Flow Fans for a 5% improved airflow. And with liquid metal being used to cool the GPU and CPU, heat conductivity is improved when compared to traditional thermal paste.

(Image credit: Asus)

The Zephyrus G14 2022 will have a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery, which allows the user to charge the laptop through this port. Other ports include 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.0b, 1x Micro SD Card Reader (UHS-II) and 1x 3.5mm headphone jack.

Asus claims the Zephyrus G14 2022 can last up to 10+ hours while playing back videos. And with the 100W PD Type-C charger, we can expect the laptop to get up to 50% in 30 minutes. We're excited to get our hands on this laptop and see how the battery life compares to its two year old sibling.

ROG Zephyrus G15 2022

Last year's ROG Zephyrus G15 also received a glowing review from us, as we awarded it with a near-perfect score. Similar to the G14, its excellent performance and amazing battery life soldified it as one of the best gaming laptops you could get your hands on.

Asus is continuing this laptop line with the 2022 model of the ROG Zephyrus G15, allowing it to be configured with up to the Nvidia RTX 3080Ti GPU and the AMD Ryzen 9-6900HS processor. Similar to the G14, the GPU features a Mux switch which allows the user to disable the intergrated graphics for improved performance. However, this will drain battery life at a greater speed. It can also come with up to 32GB of DDR5-4800 RAM and a PCIe 4.0 1TB SSD.

(Image credit: Asus)

The Zephyrus G15 is heavier and thicker than the G14, weighing 4.19 pounds and a thickness of .78 inches. Although it's a bit larger, its .18 inch bezels are slightly slimmer than those on the new G14. Its touchpad is 5.1 x 3.3 inches and the keyboard has a .07 inch travel distance. Its microphone also features a noise-cancelling option.

The Zephyrus G15 has a QHD 240Hz display at 300nits with a 3ms response time and covers 100% DCI-PE color gamut. This panel also supports adaptive sync and pantone validation. Asus claims that this laptop provides up to 14 hours of uninterrupted video playback. Considering the incredible battery life of previous G14 and G15 models, it'll be exciting to see how well it does against our testing.

(Image credit: Asus)

The G15 is also cooled utilizing liquid metal, an 84-blade fan and 4 fan outlets. There's even a self-cleaning mechanism to keep the heatsinks dust-free, although this isn't new. The laptop also features four woofers and two tweeters, while also supporting Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR.

The Zephyrus G15 has two USB 3.2 Type-C ports that support Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4, although only one of them is a Gen 2. Other ports include 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.0b, 1x Micro SD Card Reader (UHS-II), 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x Kensington Lock and 1x RJ45.