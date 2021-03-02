Asus ROG Phone 5 with 18GB of RAM could put gaming laptops to shame

The Asus ROG Phone 5 is set to come out this March, and while the previous spec leaks already showed how much of a powerhouse the gaming smartphone will be, a new report has spotted it will pack even more power.
A new Geekbench listing spotted by MySmartPrice has revealed the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 5 will have 18GB of RAM, making it the first smartphone to pack the much RAM. If that's the case, it will even be giving gaming laptops a run for their money.
To put that into perspective, some of our best cheap gaming laptops, including the extremely impressive Lenovo Legion Y545, are fitted with 16GB of RAM.
That's an impressive feat for a small mobile device, although using the Geekbench 5.0 overall performance test, the Asus ROG Phone 5's multi-core score as proposed in the listing would still be lower than the entry-level gaming laptop category average of 4,631. Still, this is a smartphone we're talking about.
Originally, the ROG Phone 5 was expected to boast 16GB of RAM, with other expected specs including a 6.8-inch, 144Hz AMOLED display, 65W wired charging of its massive 6,000 mAh battery, along with an impressive Snapdragon 888 — which the upcoming OnePlus 9 is also set to use. Extra gaming-specific features include shoulder triggers and a secondary screen.
With these specs, the Asus ROG Phone 5 is looking to be the quintessential gaming phone, which means Lenovo's upcoming Legion gaming smartphone will have a lot to live up to.