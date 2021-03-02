Asus ROG Phone 5 with 18GB of RAM could put gaming laptops to shame

The Asus ROG Phone 5 is set to come out this March, and while the previous spec leaks already showed how much of a powerhouse the gaming smartphone will be, a new report has spotted it will pack even more power.



A new Geekbench listing spotted by MySmartPrice has revealed the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 5 will have 18GB of RAM, making it the first smartphone to pack the much RAM. If that's the case, it will even be giving gaming laptops a run for their money.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

To put that into perspective, some of our best cheap gaming laptops, including the extremely impressive Lenovo Legion Y545, are fitted with 16GB of RAM.



That's an impressive feat for a small mobile device, although using the Geekbench 5.0 overall performance test, the Asus ROG Phone 5's multi-core score as proposed in the listing would still be lower than the entry-level gaming laptop category average of 4,631. Still, this is a smartphone we're talking about.



Originally, the ROG Phone 5 was expected to boast 16GB of RAM, with other expected specs including a 6.8-inch, 144Hz AMOLED display, 65W wired charging of its massive 6,000 mAh battery, along with an impressive Snapdragon 888 — which the upcoming OnePlus 9 is also set to use. Extra gaming-specific features include shoulder triggers and a secondary screen.



With these specs, the Asus ROG Phone 5 is looking to be the quintessential gaming phone, which means Lenovo's upcoming Legion gaming smartphone will have a lot to live up to.