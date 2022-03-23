Asus Chromebook laptop falls to all-time low price of $189

The Asus Chromebook CX1 is one of the budget laptops for the money. It boots up fast, packs a large 1080p display, and incredibly long battery life.

Currently, Best Buy offers the Asus Chromebook CX1 for just $189. It normally costs $369, so that's $180 in savings. This marks its lowest price ever which makes it one of the best Chromebook deals out there.

Asus Chromebook CX1: was $369 now $189 @ Best Buy

Currently $180 off at Best Buy, the Asus Chromebook CX1 gives you plenty of band for your buck. It features an impressive 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.0-GHz Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. It's a budget-friendly option if you want a big screen laptop for creating docs, web browsing and streaming movies.

While we didn't test it, Asus Chromebook CX1 reviews from customers average 4.7 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. Owners praise the Chromebook's big, bright screen, instant start up and durable design. Others mention its quick performance and ease of use.

For your connectivity needs, the Chromebook CX1 packs plenty of ports. You get two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C with display and power delivery support and a built-in 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack. There's also a a built-in microSD card reader on board for storage expansion and file transfers.

If you're looking for an affordable big screen laptop for home, school and basic productivity, the Asus Chromebook CX1 is a solid choice. Especially at this rock-bottom price.