Assassin's Creed Valhalla update adds Ubisoft achievements, trigger feedback and more

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has had its fair share of bugs and glitches, and still needed some tinkering after launch, but Ubisoft just launched its latest Title Update, introducing a number of fixes and new additions.

Title Update 1.1.1 introduces Ubisoft Connect achievements, controller trigger feedback for PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers, and even added Text-to-speech to letters found in-game.

The update size varies per console. Xbox consoles will be around 6GB to 8GB, PlayStation consoles will be as small as 2GB to 3GB and PC will have a 6.45GB update.

There's a lot. Some of the important updates were mentioned above, but there's also some neat things like an added a reward to the Death Stranding homage (I didn't even know there was one). Quivers and rations will now refill when upgrading them while they are depleted.

Ubisoft also improved general performance and stability. The team also addressed an number of unique bugs in certain side-quests, main quests and activities. Several misplaced textures have also been fixed, as well as several NPC behavior issues.

There's also a ton of user interface and HUD issues that were addressed, including one where Auto Loot didn't work when an enemy was stun finished. Another major bug that was fixed was the one that prevented players from fast traveling after 1.0.4.

If you'd like to read all of the patch notes, you can hop on Ubisoft's blog to check it out, but the most notable changes are the Ubisoft achievements, the trigger feedback, a number of accessibility improvements and a number of bug fixes.