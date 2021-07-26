Assassin's Creed Valhalla adds a new feature that makes the game even harder

If you thought that Assassin's Creed Valhalla was easy even on the hardest difficulty -- well, guess again. Ubisoft is adding a major fan-requested feature on Tuesday, July 27.

That's right, Level Scaling is coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and giving you the ability to choose between five options, from "off" to Nightmarish.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Level Scaling

Level Scaling is coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Tuesday, July 27! 📈 You may choose from 5 options, from 'off' to Nightmarish. 💀 pic.twitter.com/pGz2oTjZZYJuly 23, 2021 See more

Traditionally, Assassin's Creed Valhalla features areas with set levels for the enemies. But if you out-level an area, you can turn this feature on and experience a more balanced or challenging experience.

You can set it to one of five options: Off, Default, Constant, Harder and Nightmarish. You best believe whenever I get back to Assassin's Creed Valhalla that I'll be playing it on Nightmarish. Here is the breakdown of the difficulty:

Off = Scaling is turned off; enemies appear exactly as prescribed in the region description.

= Scaling is turned off; enemies appear exactly as prescribed in the region description. Default = Lower enemies are brought up to 30 power levels under the player’s level (How the game is intended to be played).

= Lower enemies are brought up to 30 power levels under the player’s level (How the game is intended to be played). Constant = Enemies will be at least the same power level of the player.

= Enemies will be at least the same power level of the player. Harder = Enemies will be 20+ power levels above the player.

= Enemies will be 20+ power levels above the player. Nightmarish = Enemies will be 50+ power levels above the player.

However, keep in mind, the Ubisoft blog states that "boss encounters and game modes will not be impacted by this as they have their own intended difficulty settings." With this new feature comes new skills as well.

For the Raven tree, there's Light Fingered (Eivor will now automatically pick up nearby loot with a quick flick of the wrist (without having to press the interact button)) and Thrill of War (Gain adrenaline as long as you remain in conflict).

In the Bear tree, there's Heidrun Slam (Press R2 while sprinting to knock enemies back with a powerful knee slam) and Idunn's Heart (Passively regenerate recent health loss after a short delay).

And finally, the Wolf tree gets Survival Instinct (When at less than a third of health, hold -> for partial healing (Exchange adrenaline for health)) and Wolf Warrior (Your damage increases the lower your health).

Title Update 1.3.0 will launch on July 27, 2021, at 2 PM CEST, 8 AM ET, 5 AM PT, and 10 PM AEST.