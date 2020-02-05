Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro is now $300 off — but selling out fast

Apple products are always in high demand, which is why you typically only find deals on older models. Amazon, however, is breaking the trend with an epic sale on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple's best laptop ever.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,099 at Amazon following a steep $300 price cut. You might need to jump on this deal soon, though, as certain models are already sold out.

As I write this, the Space Gray version with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Radeon Pro 5300M graphics is still available to order for $2,099 but won't ship for a few days (Feb 9).

The same goes for the Core i9 model with a 1TB SSD and Radeon Pro 5500M GPU; This beefier version costs $2,499 ($300 off) and ships Feb 12 for the Space Gray edition or March 8 for the silver model.

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019): was $2,399 now $2,099

The new Editor's Choice MacBook Pro packs a 16-inch Retina display, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512TB SSD and a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. Best of all, it has the new Magic Keyboard.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019): was $2,799 now $2,499

If you need more power, Amazon is also selling a Core i9 model with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a Radeon Pro 5500M GPU for $300 off. This is one of the most powerful laptops on the market.View Deal

In our MacBook Pro review, we dubbed the new 16-inch model the best Apple laptop in years.

Our praise starts with the new Magic keyboard, which is a huge improvement over the previous Butterfly keyboard in terms of comfort and reliability. That's reason enough to buy the new MacBook Pro. Tack on stellar performance, nearly 11 hours of battery life, and the best speakers of any laptop we've reviewed, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro is a no-brainer for power users who need to run macOS.

Again, this deal won't last forever and the MacBook Pro already appears to be in limited supply given the delayed ship dates. With that said, if you want the best Apple laptop around, you'll need to jump on this deal soon.