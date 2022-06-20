Apple's AirTag may get an upgrade if shipments continue to grow

Apple's tracking device could get a second-generation upgrade, as AirTag shipments have grown considerably since its launch in 2021. While improvements aren't specified, the tracker could see further anti-stalking updates.



According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the AirTag has grown in shipments over the past year. Shipments in 2021 reached 20 million, but this figure has increased to around 35 million units in 2022, the analyst claims. If its popularity continues, Kuo believes the development of a second-generation AirTag could happen.

AirTag, which has not received much attention, has gradually grown in shipments since its release. Shipment estimations of AirTag reach about 20 mn & 35 mn units in 2021 & 2022, respectively. If AirTag shipments continue to grow, I believe Apple will develop the 2nd generation.June 19, 2022 See more

In our Apple AirTag review, we praised the device's excellent tracking capabilities and lightweight design, but a few issues, such as a lack of a keyhole and how the tracking only works within Apple’s software landscape, held it back.



Since its launch, however, Apple has rolled out several upgrades to make it a more appealing tracker. This includes the Find My app allowing users to scan for AirTags that may be tracking their location to thwart potential stalkers, along with new privacy features like "Precision Finding" and an Android app to scan for AirTags.



Apple still faces ongoing issues with how the AirTag is used for malicious reasons, and there are still weaknesses found — this AirTag experiment that tracked a package across the UK pointed them out. If a second-gen AirTag eventually happens, we could see Apple addressing these issues. In terms of design, it would be ideal to have a tracker that can be placed on more personal items, rather than buying an extra case with a key ring.



It would be interesting to see what kind of upgrades could be implemented to warrant a second-gen AirTag, but Apple is known for delivering next-gen products. Recently, we've seen the M2 MacBook Air and M2 MacBook Pro be announced, and there are rumors of a 15-inch MacBook and an M2 iPad Pro in the pipeline. Whether Apple gives its item tracker the same treatment? Only time will tell.