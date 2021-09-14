Apple Watch Series 7 is here: Why we're excited

Trending

(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple Event just unveiled Apple Watch 7 and Apple WatchOS 8. It has 20% more screen, it has 40% thinner borders. It has subtle curved corners, it's 70% brighter. The buttons are also enlarged on screen. It can fit 50% more text on screen. There are new ways to input text, including a full keyboard and a swiping keyboard. The modular face gives you more features to play with. It's the most durable Apple Watch. It's also dust resistant and water resistant. Has all-day battery life, charges 33% faster than the previous watch. It's going to launch in a bunch of new colors as well as Nike themed bands and leather bands. This watch will launch later this Fall and will start at $399.

