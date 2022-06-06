Apple Watch SE falls to $229 — lowest price ever!

The Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches to buy. It's also a solid option if you're on the hunt for a cheaper Apple Watch Series 7 alternative.

Amazon continues to offer the 44mm Apple Watch SE for $229 (opens in new tab) — its lowest price ever. It typically sells for $309, so that's $80 in savings and one of the best Apple deals out there. By comparison, it's $50 cheaper than Best Buy (opens in new tab)'s current price.

Amazon takes $80 off the Apple Watch SE in this rare Apple deal. Apple's mid-tier smartwatch houses the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5 and a display that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. This smartwatch supports emergency calls, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

Although we didn't test this model, Apple Watch SE reviews on Amazon average 4.7 out of 5-stars. Feedback from satisfied customers praise its fitness and workout tracking along with its vast library of apps. The Apple Watch SE's performance monitoring makes it great for runners.

And with seamless Apple device connectivity and MacBook unlocking capabilities, the Apple Watch SE is the best smartwatch for most Apple users. So if you're looking for a smartwatch to add to your arsenal of gadgets, the Apple Watch SE is a solid choice.

