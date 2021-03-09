Apple iOS 14.4.1 update released — why it's important for iPhone users

Apple's highly anticipated iOS 14.5 update isn't out yet, but until it is, the Cupertino-based tech giant is continuing to make minor tweaks and enhancements to the iPhone experience by rolling out iOS 14.4.1, which patches an important security vulnerability (via 9to5 Mac).

The security update, also rolling out for iPadOS, will be released to all iPhones and iPads excluding products earlier than the iPhone 6s, iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 4.

Apple patches security vulnerability that could affect Safari

Apple released iOS 14.4.1 to patch a memory corruption issue in WebKit, a browser engine developed by Apple that's primarily used for Safari and other iOS web browsers. According to Apple's release notes, the security flaw processed "maliciously crafted web content" that could lead to arbitrary code execution.

In other words, the vulnerability — discovered by security researchers from Google’s Threat Analysis Group and Microsoft's Browser Vulnerability Research — may have given malevolent actors an avenue to execute malicious code on iPhones and iPads using web content.

Apple's explanation on how it patched the vulnerability is terse but concise: "A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation."

The Cupertino-based tech giant says that the iOS 14.4.1 update is important and recommended for all users. The update is available now. You can access the new software by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 14.4 rolled out to the public last month and featured tweaks for the Camera app, Bluetooth and more. Apple is currently testing the beta version of iOS 14.5, which is expected to be jam-packed with awesome features (including a new Siri update). iOS 14.5 will be released sometime this spring.