Apple fans rejoice! The MacBook Pro is $300 off for Cyber Monday

Apple products don't go on sale very often, but Cyber Monday is no ordinary time of the year.

Best Buy is selling the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 256GB SSD for just $1,199 after a $300 discount. As part of its Cyber Monday savings, the retailer also has the 128GB model for $1,099, or $200 off.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is the best Apple laptop for most users because of its fast performance and relatively affordable price.

MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099

Arguably the best Apple laptop for most users, the MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable chassis. This $1,099 version has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,499 now $1,199

If you need more storage, this higher-end MacBook Pro is $300 off. The specific model comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and two Thunderbolt 3 ports.View Deal

In our 13-inch MacBook Pro review, we praised the smaller model with Touch Bar for its speedy performance, premium aluminum design and beautiful Retina display.

While the battery life could be a bit longer (8 hours and 41 minutes isn't bad, though), the MacBook Pro gets you powerful speakers, an improved keyboard (although it's still with Butterfly switches) and a useful Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

We should reiterate: MacBooks don't go on sale very often, and this $300 discount is one of the steepest deals available on any Apple laptop.

If you're not sure which Apple laptop to buy, read our MacBook comparison guide and then see our best Apple Cyber Monday deals page for the biggest discounts. Not sold on Apple? See our main best Cyber Monday deals page for the latest savings on all laptops, tablets and accessories.