Apple AirPods X headphones could arrive in March for $399

Apple appears to be set to release a pair of noise-canceling headphones, based on mysterious listings in Target's product inventory.

The listing, reported by tech analyst Jon Prosser, shows a product called the Apple AirPods (X Generation) that will sell for $399. We suspect the page is referring to over-ear ANC headphones given that Apple's high-end AirPods Pro earbuds cost $150 less.

Also listed in Target’s systems is an “iPod Touch X generation” and a display unit “iPad 10.5 X”The “iPod Touch X” is almost CERTAINLY the new $400 iPhone. It comes in 6 SKUs, so possibly 6 color options.The “iPad 10.5 X” is most likely the new iPad Pro. pic.twitter.com/eCz1gVvfkbFebruary 22, 2020

Most premium over-ear noise-canceling headphones cost between $300 and $400, with the excellent Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 landing at the top of that range. Apple is known for packing the latest tech in its products and selling them at a premium, so $399 would make sense for its oft-rumored over-ear cans.

These won't be the first over-ear headphones released by Apple. The company has sold several Beats-branded headphones over the years, including the Beats Solo Pro. They will, however, be the first Apple-branded pair, making them direct competitors to the Microsoft Surface Headphones.

We don't have any concrete information about Apple's forthcoming headphones, but the pricing suggests they will feature active-noise cancelation. And they will almost certainly come with a custom chip, like the H1.

Apple headphone rumors

This isn't the first time we've heard about Apple's rumored over-ear headphones. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported in 2018 that the headphones would arrive by the end of that year.

Not long after, Bloomberg released a report stating that the headphones were delayed due to "development challenges." Kuo then followed up by predicting that the headphones would arrive in the first half of 2020.

With a big Apple event rumored for March 31, Kuo's prediction could come true. Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone SE 2 at the event, but the headphone unveiling could be the event's "one more thing" moment.

Regarding the name, we doubt they will be called the Apple AirPods (X Generation), although AirPods X would be on-trend.

We'll be on the lookout for an invite from Apple, and provide you with all the latest coverage should the company choose to unveil over-ear headphones at the event.