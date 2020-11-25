Apple AirPods with charging case only $119 in epic Black Friday deal at Walmart

If you've been searching for a great deal on Apple AirPods, Walmart has a great early Black Friday deal for you. Apple AirPods are on sale for the excellent price of $119. We've never seen them lower!

The Apple AirPods are on sale for $119 at Walmart, marking a $40 discount off the original $159 retail price.

This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Apple AirPods with charging case, which are among the best truly wireless buds around, and certainly the most popular.

Apple AirPods: was $159 now $119 @ Walmart

Save $40 on the long-lasting (18 hours with case) AirPods thanks to this Black Friday deal brought to you by Walmart. These AirPods come with a charging case and are one of the most popular wireless headphones on the market.

The Apple AirPods are some of the most popular wireless headphones in the industry today. They offer fantastic battery life, excellent sound and comfortable ergonomics and styling.

Our sister site, Tom's Guide, reviewed the AirPods and loved their lightweight, comfortable design. They gave the AirPods a 4 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award for their good audio quality and fast connectivity.

Battery-wise, the AirPods 2 lasted 4 hours and 49 minutes in real-world testing. This consisted of watching four episodes of Season 2 of The Dragon Prince, streaming YouTube videos, listening to a full album, and taking a 30-minute phone call.

This AirPods deal is only as good as stock permits, so we recommend you scoop them up while you still can.