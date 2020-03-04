Trending

MacBook Pro 2020 to feature 14.1-inch display with futuristic tech (report)

miniLED will take over Apple screens in 2020

We can expect six new products from Apple this year featuring miniLED screens, including iPads, MacBooks and even desktops, according to an investor note from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. 

As a refresher, miniLED is a new backlighting technology that's smaller than traditional LEDs and offers superior black levels, contrast ratios, and higher brightness levels. We had a chance to go hands-on with a miniLED laptop from MSI at CES in January and were impressed by its picture quality.  

One of the most highly-anticipated additions to Apple's 2020 lineup is the rumored 14.1-inch MacBook Pro in the style of last year's 16-inch MacBook Pro. It will hopefully bring a more reliable keyboard option to those that prefer a smaller laptop, along with thinner display bezels.

The 16-inch Macbook Pro will also be getting an update with the new miniLED panel.

A number of new iPads will reportedly receive the new miniLED panels as well, including a refreshed 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 10.2-inch iPad, and a 7.9-inch iPad mini.

Finally, the iMac Pro is also slated to receive a long-awaited update, which will include a miniLED panel. Kuo indicates that the launch of this product is planned for Q4. Kuo did not have a timeline for the rest of the device launches but said their release schedule is "unaffected by the coronavirus."