AirPods Pro update brings theater quality 3D audio

If you were hoping for the AirPods Studio headphones to make an appearance at WWDC, it looks like you’ll be waiting a little longer. But cheer up, if you own a pair of AirPods Pro or were thinking about investing, Apple just gave you a reason to cheer. During the keynote, it was announced that the AirPods Pro will be getting spatial audio capabilities in an upcoming update.

(Image credit: Apple)

Spatial or 3D audio give listeners the illusion of having a three-dimensional soundscape. That means that very soon, your tiny AirPods Pro will sound like you're sitting in the sweet spot of a well-calibrated surround sound system, which will make watching action movies will have that extra layer of immersion. At least, that’s the hope. When it launches, the update will support 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos.

In addition to spatial audio, the AirPods Pro will also get audio switching capabilities. So if you’re watching a movie on your MacBook or iPad and get a call on your iPhone, it should switch automatically.

Apple hasn’t said when these updates are going to take place, so stay tuned for more coverage.