AirPods Pro are now under $200 — this is the best Apple earbuds deal of the day

Back at WWDC 2021, Apple announced a lot of new features for the AirPods Pro, which makes them feel brand new all over again. That’s why we’re scratching our heads over this insanely good price cut.

Right now at Walmart, the AirPods Pro are available for just $197 — a discount from the $219 list price that takes it to a very attractive price point!

Apple AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $219 now $197 @ Walmart

Now just under $200 off for a limited time, Apple's AirPods Pro picked up an Editor's Choice award from us for their stellar audio quality, comfortable fit, great noise cancellation, and seamless integration with iOS.

Need more proof of how good Apple's earbuds are? Our 4.5-star AirPods Pro review should give you more peace of mind about how good this offer is! They offer an impressive sound stage with clear, balanced levels, along with awesome noise cancellation for audio playback and calls.

The Pro model is designed for a slightly larger profile in your ears than the original AirPods, along with the rubber tips that make for a far more comfortable fit with staying power. Plus, the H1 chip drives a strong connection from surprisingly long distances.

And now, thanks to the upcoming update announced at WWDC 2021, you can enjoy Spatial Audio, better call quality thanks to Conversation Boost, and a greatly improved Find My integration that takes a few notes from the AirTags’ playbook.

So, what are you waiting for? If you are an iOS user, there’s no better choice.