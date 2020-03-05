AirPods 2 deal drops price to $129 at Amazon

Update March 5 at 1:45pm: The price of the AirPods 2 went up $10, but still a good deal at $139 ($20 off)

Whether you're an iPhone or MacBook user or don't own either of them, Apple's 2nd-Gen AirPods is one of the best wireless earbuds to buy. And if you don't want to shell out more than $200 for the AirPods Pro, you can get a solid deal on the AirPods 2 on Amazon.

For a limited time, you can get the 2nd-gen AirPods on sale for $129 at Amazon. Normally $159, that's $30 off and the second-best price we've ever seen for Apple's earbuds.

It's one of the best headphone deals we've seen this season.

AirPods are among the best wireless headphones out there and for good reason. These buds are comfortable, deliver good sound, and have twice the talk time of the 1st-Gen AirPods.

The AirPods 2 are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip, the same one found in the AirPods Pro. This makes for fast and convenient Bluetooth pairing, especially to iPhones.

In sister site Tom's Guide AirPods 2 review, they loved the wireless buds' lightweight comfort and hands-free Siri integration. Overall, the Apple earbuds earned a 4 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award for their good quality sound.

In real-world tests, the AirPods 2 went the distance of 4 hours and 49 minutes of battery life after watching four episodes of Season 2 of The Dragon Prince, streaming YouTube videos, listening to a full album, and a 30-minute phone call.

As with all Apple deals, this one won't last long, so be sure to act fast to bag the AirPods for a stellar price.