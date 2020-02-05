Act fast: Take $100 off the Bose QC 35 headphones

The Bose QuietComfort 35 are the among the industry's best noise-cancelling headphones. While they've been on sale numerous time before, they're now at their lowest price ever.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Rose Gold Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones on sale for $247.99. That's $101 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these limited edition headphones.

Bose QC 35 II Wireless: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones deliver above average sound and superior noise-cancellation. Currently, you can get the limited edition Rose Gold model on sale for $247.99, which is their lowest price ever.View Deal

In sister site Tom's Guide's Bose QC 35 II review, they were impressed by the headphones' excellent active noise-cancellation and great audio quality. They gave the Bose QC 35 IIs a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and awarded them Editor's Choice for their lightweight design and 22-hour battery life.

Bose set the bar high when it comes to noise-cancellation technology. They use strategically placed microphones and proprietary algorithms to block out the world around you. In real-world testing, Tom's Guide took the QC 35 IIs for a ride on a New York City subway and couldn't hear much of anything besides music.

The Bose QC 35 IIs support Alexa and Google Assistant, which means they can give you hands-free access to music, news headlines, and more. And with the free Bose Connect companion app for Android and iOS, you can tweak your sound, noise cancelling levels and manage Bluetooth connections.

At $100 off, the Bose QC 35 IIs are a solid option for anyone looking for a pair of comfortable noise-cancelling headphones.