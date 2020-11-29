Act fast! Nintendo Switch Pro Controller drops to $59 in rare Cyber Monday deal

There are plenty of great Cyber Monday deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, games and accessories. If you jumped on one of these — or if you already own a Switch — then we've got an outstanding deal for you.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is on sale for $59 at Best Buy after a $10 discount. This might not sound like huge savings but the controller rarely goes on sale to begin with. Keep in mind, you won't see the savings until you've added the controller to your cart. This deal is also available on Amazon.com.

The Pro Controller is a great addition to your Switch, giving you more comfort and control than the Joy-Con that comes with the console. It is a must-have if you play first-person shooters, sports games or anything that requires precision. In many ways, the Switch Pro Controller is similar to the Xbox or PlayStation controllers.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller deal

This is a must-have accessory for dedicated Nintendo Switch players who want the most comfortable gaming experience. The controller is super lightweight and ergonomic, making it easy to hold for hours on end.

Better yet, the Switch Pro Controller comes with motion controls and built-in rumble so you can interact with your games like never before. Also, the battery life lasts for 40 hours so you can play for as long as you want without plugging in. Speaking of which, the controller comes with a USB-A to USB-C input, so you can ditch those unreliable micro-USB cords.

We haven't reviewed this controller on Laptop Mag but our friends at TechRadar gave it a 4.5-star rating, praising the excellent D-Pad and class-leading battery life. They were also thankful for the USB-C input and NFC support.

