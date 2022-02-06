How to watch Raised by Wolves season 2 online: Where to stream, release dates and trailer

It’s time to step onto the surface of Kepler-22b once again as the season two premiere of Raised by Wolves rapidly approaches. The show’s first season debuted back in September of 2020 and with mere hours to go before the second season premieres, there’s at least one mystery fans no longer have to ponder over — how to watch Raised by Wolves season two online. If you’re looking for the best way to catch the latest episodes of Raised by Wolves online in the U.S., U.K., Canada or Australia, we’ve got you covered.

The show’s basic premise revolves around two androids, Mother (played by Danish actress Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim, who voiced Bayek in Assassin’s Creed: Origins). The two are programmed to act as parental guardians, and tasked with raising the child refugees of a doomed Earth on an inhospitable alien world.

Aaron Guzikowski, Raised by Wolves creator and showrunner, seems to have an Abrams-like talent when it comes to setting up a good mystery. After the season one finale, the internet was awash with fan theories and speculation on some of the show’s more prominent enigmas. We’ll avoid spoilers here in case you’re not up to speed, but let’s just say if you haven’t checked out this show already — you’re in for a real treat.

With the show’s sophomore season poised to begin, let’s make sure you’re ready for the premiere and see how and where you can watch Raised by Wolves season 2 online.

How to watch Raised by Wolves season 2 online in the US

Raised by Wolves returns for its second season on HBO Max starting Thursday, February 3 2022. The first two episodes of the new season will be released as an On Demand double bill, with future episodes released each Thursday. HBO Max doesn’t currently offer a free trial, however, as a heads up, if you are already a subscriber to HBO or HBO Now via any of these providers, then you may be entitled to HBO Max for free.

How to watch Raised by Wolves season 2 online in Canada

Canadian fans will be able to enjoy the season 2 premiere of Raised by Wolves through the usual pipeline for HBO Max and SHOWTIME content, Crave . The Great White North will get its hands on the latest season on February 3, 2022. Episodes will be released via the On Demand service every Thursday, and much like in the USA, season 2 will kick off with the first two episodes available to stream.

How to watch Raised by Wolves season 2 online in the UK

While everyone else finally gets to sink their teeth into fresh new episodes of Raised by Wolves, those in the U.K. will have to wait a little longer. British broadcaster Sky plans to air the second season of Raised by Wolves on Sky Atlantic — and its NOW streaming service. However, there’s no clear word yet as to when, though they don’t expect to do so until sometime in March 2022.

How to watch Raised by Wolves season 2 online in Australia

The new season of Raised by Wolves returns to Australian TV and On Demand services by way of Foxtel . Much like the USA and Canada, Australians will enjoy a double episode opener on Thursday, February 3 at 7 p.m. AEDT. New episodes will be released On Demand at the same time each week on Foxtel NOW . Foxtel also has plans to air the show every Sunday at 8:30 p.m. AEDT starting February 6 on FOX SHOWCASE .