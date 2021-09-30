Trending

iOS 15 tips: How to drag and drop between apps

How to use drag and drop between apps in iOS 15

Dragging and dropping an image from Safari in iOS 15 on an iPhone 13 Pro
iOS 15 isn't a massive sweeping visual change. However, it contains several incredibly useful additions that thanks to the broad update support for iPhone, are available to users from the iPhone 13 all the way back to the iPhone 6S.

One of these handy updates is a feature that the iPhone is finally picking up from its big sibling the iPad; the ability to drag and drop content between apps. While it's intuitive once you know how it works, it can be a little confusing at first, so here's how to drag and drop between apps on iOS 15.

How to drag and drop between apps on iOS 15

  • Long press on the text, document, or image that you want to drag and drop
  • Drag the image along the screen and it will become translucent
  • With another finger switch to the app that you want to drop the item into
  • A green circle with a white plus sign will appear when you hover over a field where you can drop the item and then just release it

Series of three images showing a photo being dragged and dropped from Safari to iMessage in iOS 15

This is incredibly handy for grabbing an image from Safari or Photos that you want to share in Messages or if you need to share a document in Mail. Just be aware that not every app has added support for the feature yet. So if you aren't seeing the green circle with the plus sign pop up then that is likely the issue. 

Hopefully, we'll see more apps adopt it in the future as it's a long-overdue feature for iOS that is quicker and easier than having to scroll through menus or save images to your device in order to share them.

