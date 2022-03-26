How to fix Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' uncentered reticle placement

Something bothered me as soon as I started playing Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Do you see what I'm alluding to in the image above? Within the first few minutes of beginning the game, I noted the reticle's placement to my brother in a Discord call. I wondered, "why isn't it in the center of the screen?"

This was unsettling, as I had to tilt my character's head up to shoot at enemies. My aim was constantly off, and I couldn't get used to the positioning of baddies on the lower half of my screen. It was as if my nose was constantly running and I had to keep my head up to prevent drippage.

It may sound silly, but this one issue was making it a lot harder to enjoy my trip through Wonderlands. Thankfully, there is an easy solution.

(Image credit: Gearbox)

The image above is what Tiny Tina's Wonderlands looks like with the reticle in the center of the screen. The game's default settings keep the reticle position lowered, and although I didn't understand why anyone ever want that, the game claims that it's to allow for a "greater view of the world."

If the reticle's default placement doesn't bother you, then don't feel obligated to change it. It does allow the player to get a better view of the environments, so it could improve the experience for some.

How to fix reticle placement in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Fixing the placement of your reticle is as simple as changing one setting. It's not hard to find, either.

(Image credit: Gearbox)

1. In the main menu (or pause menu) go to Options.

(Image credit: Gearbox)

2. At the top, click on the Gameplay tab.

(Image credit: Gearbox)

3. Underneath the HUD (Heads Up Display) section there's the Reticle Position setting. Change it from Lowered to Centered.