How to check Windows 11 compatibility using Microsoft’s Health Check app

Windows 11 is just around the corner. But are you sure that your computer can handle it? With the long list of new features and upgrades that come with the operating system, some devices will face issues running it. Luckily, you can use Microsoft’s PC Health Check app to determine whether your computer is cut out for Windows 11.

First and foremost, not checking whether your PC can handle any software before installing it is a bad idea. Committing this mistake with your operating system is a recipe for disaster. Here are some reasons why you should check whether your computer is compatible with an OS.

To minimize lag and avoid improperly running features.

To prevent your hardware from being damaged due to overexertion.

To avoid wasting time having to roll back your system to an older OS.

To have a good idea of how efficient your computer will run once the new OS is installed.

Using the PC Health Check app is fairly straightforward. Before deploying it for Windows 11 compatibility testing, download the software via this link . Once you open the installer, it guides you through the installation process. After you are done installing the app, just follow the steps below.

After completing the installation process, open Microsoft’s PC Health Check app.

Near the top of the app, you will see a section titled “Introducing Windows 11.” In this section, click the “Check Now” button.

Wait for a few moments while the app checks your computer’s compatibility with the new OS. After waiting, a window will appear showing whether or not your computer can run Windows 11.

Click the “Learn More” button to get additional information about the result and Windows 11. This button will open a browser tab leading to Microsoft’s Windows 11 page.

As of this writing (August 2021), Microsoft’s PC Health Check app is currently unavailable on Microsoft’s website. You can, however, find copies of its installer on other websites such as Softpedia. We recommend that you wait for the official app to be re-released by Microsoft but if you’re in a pinch, this should help.