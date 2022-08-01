Best wireless microphones: Top options for content creators

The best wireless microphones is an increasingly crowded category with kits that fit every price point, but are they any good? Our crack content creation team put several to the test to come up with our list of the best wireless microphones for content creators. It was a daunting task pushing these mics to their limits to see which would deliver the best performance and the bang for your hard-earned dollars.

From $59 up to $329, our collection of top wireless mic kits gives content creators at all levels an excellent selection to choose from.

The Best wireless microphones you can buy today

Rode came out on top for the best overall wireless microphone kit with the Rode Wireless Go II. Its recording quality, range, and completeness of its kit allow content creators to record excellent audio across multiple platforms with ease. We loved being able to ditch our DSLP, connect the Wireless Go II to our smartphones, and create 4K footage with professional-level audio.

DJI wasn't far behind after snagging an Editor's Choice in our recent review of the simply named DJI Mic, while Razer and Movo found their way onto our list thanks to a blend of capability and affordability.

Here's a closer look at the best wireless microphones available today.

1. Rode Wireless Go II The best wireless microphone overall Specifications Microphone: Omnidirectional Sample Rate: 50Hz – 20kHz Transmission range: 650 feet Battery Life: 7 hours Today's Best Deals View at Scan (opens in new tab) View at Andertons (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent build quality + Exceptional 600 + foot range + Apps compatible with desktop and mobile OS + Strong AI noise-suppression + Allows you to use your 3.5mm audio jack to connect a lavalier + Up to 7 hours of battery life Reasons to avoid - Some settings can only be adjusted via computer

You're winning when you combine ultra-lightweight stylish design with excellent engineering, pro-level audio recording quality, 650-foot recording distance, and excellent free software for under $300. With the two mic transmitters included in the box, it’s a bargain that’s hard to beat for any content creator.

The Wireless Go II gives you the option to record directly to a camera or smartphone or take advantage of the onboard storage. If you’re looking to purchase a wireless mic system for filming your content on the go, the Wireless Go II is one of the best options available for amateurs all the way up to professionals.

Read our full Rode Wireless Go II review.

2. DJI Mic The best wireless microphone with charging case Specifications Microphone: Omnidirectional Sample Rate: 50 Hz - 20 kHz Transmission Range: 820 Feet Battery Life: 5.5 plus additional 10 with charging case Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at DJI Global (opens in new tab) Preorder at Laptops Direct (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent sturdy design + 820-foot transmission range + Crisp, clean recordings + Fantastic charging case and long-lasting battery + Content creator-friendly Reasons to avoid - Wish it came with a set of lavalier mics

The DJI Mic is one of the best wireless mic systems I’ve used. I know you want to know my ultimate decision between it and the Rode Wireless Go II, but honestly, it all comes down to what you need and what you value most. The DJI Mic produces excellent recordings. Its battery life, thanks to the charging case, is outstanding and worth the $30 price bump versus the Rode if you have it in your budget.

The user-friendly touchscreen and UI are good, too, but require a small learning curve. In most cases, I found the audio near the quality of the Rode Wireless Go II, but it required more fine-tuning. So, in the end, it’s really a toss-up and a matter of preference on the few differentiating factors. If you have the funds, and you want to record pro-level audio on the go, the DJI Mic is one of the two best systems available, and I absolutely recommend it.

Read our full DJI Mic review.

Razer Seiren BT The best compact wireless microphone Specifications Microphone : Omnidirectional Sample Rate: 48kz Transmission Range: 33 Feet Battery Life: 6 hours Today's Best Deals View at Laptops Direct (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Razer (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent build quality + Nice design + Good App + Strong AI noise-suppression + Allows you to use your 3.5mm wired headphones via Bluetooth Reasons to avoid - AI noise suppression is occasionally overkill - Easy to lose - Could use a camera connection app

If you’re looking for a solid option to just clip on and stream on the move, the Razer Seiren BT is a damn good option that won’t break your bank account at just $99. For the best recordings, try a semi-quiet spot and just go nuts; you will get quality audio with no hassle.

Overall, the Razer Seiren BT is a good buy. It’s sturdy (although Razer has yet to state its IP water and dust resistance ratings), it records quality audio, it's lightweight, easy to use, and worth every penny.

Read our full Razer Seiren BT review.

Rode Wireless Go II Single The best wireless microphone for a solo creator Specifications Microphone : Omnidirectional Sample Rate: 50Hz – 20kHz Transmission Range: 650 Feet Battery Life: 7 hours Today's Best Deals View at Scan (opens in new tab) View at Andertons (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent build quality + Exceptional 600 + foot range + Apps compatible with desktop and mobile OS + Strong AI noise-suppression + Allows you to use your 3.5 audio jack to connect lavalier to 7 hours of battery life and uncompressed recording Reasons to avoid - Some settings can only be adjusted via computer

No, you didn't accidentally scroll back to the top, the Rode Wireless Go II is also available as a single transmitter. Offering the same ultra-compact form factor and an unmatched feature set as the original, but with just one transmitter instead of two, it’s the ultimate wireless microphone for solo content creators. The receiver in the single set and identical to its dual-channel sibling, meaning an additional transmitter can easily be paired for dual-channel recording. You get all the same features and range for just $187.

Movo WMX-1 The best cheap wireless microphones Specifications Microphone: Omnidirectional Sample Rate: 35Hz-14 KHz Tranismisson Range: 200 Feet Battery Life: 6 hours using AAA batteries Reasons to buy + Solid build quality + Fully packed kit with all you need + Solid audio recording performance + Good lav mic + Incredibly affordable pricing Reasons to avoid - Having to keep AAA batteries on hand

With Movo’s WMX-1 2.4GHz wireless mic kit (opens in new tab), you will get a complete kit with everything you need to connect the wireless mic system to a DSLR, computer, or smartphone, for $59. The kit has cables for all these connections and a quality lavalier microphone. You get 200 feet of range between the transmitter and receiver, which is more than enough for most content creators.

This versatility and price point is why the Movo WMX-1 makes our list, as it’s a great affordable option for beginning content creators to have in the kit. The one major flaw for some may be the need to carry AAA batteries, which can add weight to your kit. However, if you are just getting started and can't afford one of the pricier kits on our list then this is an excellent option.