Best Nintendo Switch games in 2022: The best Nintendo Switch games out right now

The best Nintendo Switch games come in a range of genres, from the big first-party releases such as Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey to the smaller indie releases that still pack a punch like Hollow Knight and The Gardens Between. But with almost 5,000 games to choose from on the Nintendo eShop, how do you know what to play ? What is worth your time and what isn’t? Well, we can’t really answer the latter, but we can give you a few games to consider. We’ve compiled a list of the best Nintendo Switch games we have been playing right now.

Laptop Mag recently reviewed some of the latest Nintendo Switch games like Triangle Strategy as well as the latest hardware such as the Nintendo Switch OLED .

This is only a select few of the best Nintendo Switch games out there and, don’t worry, this list is not going to be just the latest and biggest Switch games. This is simply what we would consider the best right now due to what we have been playing lately.

Obviously, there are a few titles coming to the Nintendo Switch that we are super excited about (e.g. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope ). While we wait for those to release (and more), here are some of the best Nintendo Switch games you can play today.

What are the best Nintendo Switch games?

2021 was an amazing year for the Nintendo Switch with many big releases for Nintendo’s best-selling home console. We saw the release of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, which was a remastered version of the Wii U game, with the addition of Bowser’s Fury. Given that the Wii U didn’t even make a quarter of the sales the Nintendo Switch netted, the release has given many players a look into one of the best games available.

We also saw the release of Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which saw Nintendo release a bundle of three highly sought-after games on the Nintendo Switch: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and my personal favorite, Super Mario Galaxy. This collection was strangely taken off sale on March 31 as a timed release, but it has never really been explained why.

We are still very early on in 2022, but Nintendo already released some contenders for Game of the Year, including Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Kirby and the Forgotten Kingdom. Both of these games have gotten almost perfect scores across their reviews, and we are only in March.

So, let's get on with our list of what we think are the best Nintendo Switch games you can play right now. Keep in mind that this list is not ranked from best to worst.

The best Nintendo Switch games you can play today

1. Monster Hunter Rise

Praised as being ”one of the best multiplayer games out there” in our review, Monster Hunter Rise is a game I would describe as similar to Marmite; you either love it or you hate it. There is no in between. I am in the former camp. Monster Hunter is one of my favorite game series. It’s a game that can really bring people together in a way that I have yet to experience in any other IP. There’s no better feeling than taking down the biggest and baddest monster with the help of three friends.

Rise is the most accessible Monster Hunter game on the Switch, easily allowing new players to get in on the action without sacrificing the features and mechanics hardcore fans know and love. It’s a series that is known for its difficulty, but Rise helps to make it a lot more welcoming and less overwhelming than its predecessors, taking a lot of inspiration from Monster Hunter World.

With the new addition of the game mode “The Rampage,” Rise has a lot to offer in terms of content. With endless amounts of materials and items to collect, and the ability to craft weapons and armor out of whatever monster you decided to hunt, it’s easy to see why this Japanese RPG series has such a huge fan base.

2. Animal Crossing New Horizons

Since its release in March 2020, Animal Crossing New Horizons took the Nintendo Switch world by storm and went on to become the console’s second top-selling game with over 37.6 million copies sold — just behind Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Offering players a fun, casual gaming experience, New Horizons focuses its gameplay around socializing. It provides the opportunity to forge meaningful friendships with those who inhabit the Island you live on as well as visit the Islands of real-life players, whether they are friends or not.

New Horizons created such a unique online presence with millions of players connecting online via various websites to trade certain items and share tulip prices on each other's Islands. This game played a big part in gamers’ COVID experiences, including my own, as it gave us a way to connect when we couldn’t at that point in time.

Decorate your home, craft various items, catch fish and bugs, design your own clothes, create your dream garden, and compose music! Honestly, Animal Crossing New Horizons is an absolute gem of a game and a joy to play, often passing many wonderful hours doing all the things above without even realizing any time has passed at all.

3. Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Released in January of 2022, Pokémon Legends: Arceus offers players a new Pokémon experience. It ditches an original linear world for a completely open world that players can explore at their own leisure.

Arceus offers many differences over the original Pokémon games, such as the ability to catch a Pokémon without needing to battle it first (with the exception of certain aggressive Pokémon), and simply catching a Pokémon once does not complete the Pokédex, as players have to complete specific objectives in order to collect the relevant information.

Offering a more RPG-like experience with the addition of many side quests and the removal of gyms, Arceus opts for a more relaxed adventure. The player continues their journey at their pace and is not stunted behind boss battles that they need to grind in one particular area to pass. Arceus is not easy by any means, but it at least gives players a whole area to explore and level up their Pokémon where they choose.

4. Hades

I couldn’t do a list like this and not have one of my favorite Indie games on here, could I? Hades is a rogue-like dungeon crawler that mixes gameplay elements from Supergiant’s critically acclaimed titles. It takes the fast-paced elements of Bastion, the storytelling elements of Pyre and the rich depth and atmosphere of Transistor.

Hades delivers fast hack-n-slash type gameplay set in a stunning god-like world featuring many gods from Greek mythology and you will be playing the role of Zagreus, the rebel son of the god of the Underworld himself, Hades. This one puts the emphasis on letting the player choose their play-style by offering a range of weapons to use.

Rogue-likes can be off-putting to some, but Hades really does set itself apart from the crowd. You will see yourself dying a lot, yes. But your deaths are made a part of the game’s story — after all, someone living in the Underworld cannot die.

5. New Pokémon Snap

A complete remake of the 1999 game of the same name on the Nintendo 64, New Pokémon Snap sees players taking pictures of their favorite companions. No, it’s not as weird as it sounds. For nostalgic reasons, I adored it, as did many others. But take that out of the equation and it’s still a relaxing adventure that is a ton of fun.

There’s over 200 Pokémon to snap photos of in their own habitats, allowing the player to see them as more like animals as opposed to the fighting tools they’re used for in the mainline games. In New Pokémon Snap, instead of the trusty Pokédex, we have the newly named Photodex - your own little scrapbook of the photos you have taken.

Each and every one of your photos are evaluated by Professor Mirror, who will score them a star rating. The better the photo, the higher the stars. Share those high-rated photos with the world by uploading them, after adding filters, stickers and effects, of course. It’s a relatively short adventure, but it is one that absolutely needs to be had.

How to choose the best Nintendo Switch games for you

What is considered to be the best Nintendo Switch games comes down to a matter of opinion, and all depends on your preference. Do you prefer platformers? Try Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Is open-world exploration more your thing? Go with Xenoblade Chronicles. Or do you prefer in-depth stories? Try Octopath Traveler or The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Do you have an affinity for multiplayer games? Try Fortnite. Prefer shooters with a lot of loot? DING DING DING! Borderlands is your winner. Want a more relaxed farming experience? Stardew Valley is your guy. Want party racing? Mario Kart 8 Deluxe it is. There are games out there for everyone; you just have to find them.