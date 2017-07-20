The Wildest Laptop Ever Now Comes in New Colors

Lenovo just announced new color options for the Windows-based Yoga Book 2-in-1, adding Ruby Red and Pearl White options to the convertible PC. Due in September, these new designs will cost the same $549 that the the existing Carbon Black model does.

These new options give the PC version of the Yoga Book the same amount of choice that the $499 Android Yoga Book has offered, as that version comes in Carbon Black, Champagne Gold and Gunmetal Grey.

While we loved the Yoga Books for their super thin and light frames, impressive screens and excellent stylus experiences, they're a little ahead of their time. Our biggest problem with both the Windows and Android versions is that their flat keyboards make it difficult to type, especially for touch-typists.

Still, these new colors make the sleek 2-in-1 an even more alluring package for those who love to use styluses with their computers. These new coats of paint combined with the notebooks' fancy-looking watch-band hinges make for head-turning packages.

While Lenovo told us last year that it planned to release a Chrome OS-based Yoga Book in 2017, we've haven't seen any signs of that third version of the convertible yet.

