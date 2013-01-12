Water-proof Otterbox Armor Smartphone Case: What Water Damage?

Some time between CESes 2012 and 2013, a secret illuminati of case-makers convened and decided that your smartphone needs to go swimming with you.

That polycarbonate cabal includes, among others, Otterbox’s new $99 water-sealed Armor case that can protect the Samsung Galaxy S III and iPhones 4, 4S, and 5 in up to 6.6 feet of water for 30 minutes of time. In addition to keeping out H20 from the beach, the new Armor series also protects against dust, is drop- proof up to 10 feet, and can withstand two tons of pressure, so we learned at CES 2013's Showstoppers event.

The re-enforced polycarbonate case seals in phones with a pair of rugged-looking metal clasps and a layer of Otterbox’s proprietary silicone cushioning lines the inside to protect the phone. The phone’s still fully accessible within the case, even for making calls. Otterbox uses screens to cover the speaker ports so that sound is still audible from a phone locked tight in the case. Ports are protected with extra-tight rubber covers.

All of that protection means you’re adding some serious bulk to your phone. We can’t picture this case fitting comfortably into any pockets, not even your guilty-pleasure cargo pants. Then again, who has pockets at the swimming pool anyway.

Look for the Armor series case to go on sale in February 22nd.