Verizon Taking Orders for Asus ZenPad Z10 LTE Tablet

Asus' latest tablet, the ZenPad Z10, is now available to order on Verizon. The 9.7-inch slate will cost $230 on a 2-year contract with the carrier, or $330 if you lay it all out immediately.

On the spec side, the tablet boasts a 2048 x 1536 display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with support for micoSD cards up to 128GB. Verizon suggests that the 7,800 mAh battery will last up to 20 hours of use. The tablet also features an 8 megapixel rear shooter and a 5-MP selfie camera.

Unfortunately, it's shipping with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with no word as to whether or not it will ever be upgraded to Nougat. Asus skinned Marshmallow with its Zen UI interface.

